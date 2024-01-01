Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Skirt steaks in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Skirt Steaks
Norwalk restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Sails American Grill - 148 Rowayton Avenue
148 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton
No reviews yet
WAGYU SKIRT STEAK
$36.00
More about Sails American Grill - 148 Rowayton Avenue
Cantina Mexicana
77 North Main Street, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Skirt steak order
$15.00
More about Cantina Mexicana
