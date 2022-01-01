Oak Bluffs bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Oak Bluffs
Fishbones Bar & Grille
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
|Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese
|Coconut Shrimp
|$17.95
w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade
MV Chowder Company
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS
|Popular items
|THE KELP BURGER
|$17.00
World's first Kelp Burger! Tastes like meat and mushroom...not fishy or oceany at all! Soy-free, gluten-free burger created from ocean farmed kelp, mushrooms, and superfoods. Grilled brioche bun, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle & fries
|THE BURGER
|$15.00
A half pound of fresh, delicious ground steak topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled brioche bun. Served with fries. (If you need a specific temp use this item during the promo days- you’ll pay normal price but get your specific temp)
|CRISPY ATLANTIC COD SANDWICH
|$16.00
Beautiful golden cod filet topped with tartar and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun, served with fries.
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Dragon Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
|Sautéed Lobster Roll
|$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
|Tavern Lobster Roll
|$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
The Ritz MV & Dilly's
4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$7.00
|Taco
|$7.00
|Fries
|$7.00
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|CHIMICHANGA
|$15.99
This specialty of Sonora, Mexico, is
a flash-fried burrito that is stuffed with
jack-cheddar cheese & housemade salsa.
Served on rice with your choice of beans
|BONELESS WINGS (WITHOUT BONES)
For those who want to pass on the bones, try these beauties! With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options!
|FAMOUS BONE-IN WINGS (WITH BONES)
We never like the word 'best', because it really is an individual decision, but our wings are at the top of the pile not just on the island, but anywhere. With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! Market conditions are not good right now, so expect shortages and price increases on wings this summer.
THE BARN
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
|Popular items
|Pork & Leek Dumplings!
|$10.99
Steamed & seared pork & leek dumplings, served w/ soy sauce
|Cheese Pizza!
|$9.99
10” personal sized cheese pizza. Add toppings from available choices.
|Chicken Nuggets
|$9.99
Crispy chicken nuggets that hit the spot like WHOA. Perfect for the kiddos, but also good for anyone who loves the guilty pleasure of drive-thru quality crispy chicken nuggets dipped in honey mustard or whatever you end up choosing for a sauce selection