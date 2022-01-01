Oak Bluffs bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Oak Bluffs

Fishbones Bar & Grille image

 

Fishbones Bar & Grille

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
Cheeseburger$16.95
Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese
Coconut Shrimp$17.95
w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade
More about Fishbones Bar & Grille
MV Chowder Company image

 

MV Chowder Company

9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE KELP BURGER$17.00
World's first Kelp Burger! Tastes like meat and mushroom...not fishy or oceany at all! Soy-free, gluten-free burger created from ocean farmed kelp, mushrooms, and superfoods. Grilled brioche bun, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle & fries
THE BURGER$15.00
A half pound of fresh, delicious ground steak topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled brioche bun. Served with fries. (If you need a specific temp use this item during the promo days- you’ll pay normal price but get your specific temp)
CRISPY ATLANTIC COD SANDWICH$16.00
Beautiful golden cod filet topped with tartar and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun, served with fries.
More about MV Chowder Company
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Roll $16.00
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
Sautéed Lobster Roll$33.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
Tavern Lobster Roll$32.95
Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
The Ritz MV & Dilly's image

 

The Ritz MV & Dilly's

4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$7.00
Taco$7.00
Fries$7.00
More about The Ritz MV & Dilly's
Sharky's Cantina image

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIMICHANGA$15.99
This specialty of Sonora, Mexico, is
a flash-fried burrito that is stuffed with
jack-cheddar cheese & housemade salsa.
Served on rice with your choice of beans
BONELESS WINGS (WITHOUT BONES)
For those who want to pass on the bones, try these beauties! With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options!
FAMOUS BONE-IN WINGS (WITH BONES)
We never like the word 'best', because it really is an individual decision, but our wings are at the top of the pile not just on the island, but anywhere. With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! Market conditions are not good right now, so expect shortages and price increases on wings this summer.
More about Sharky's Cantina
THE BARN image

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pork & Leek Dumplings!$10.99
Steamed & seared pork & leek dumplings, served w/ soy sauce
Cheese Pizza!$9.99
10” personal sized cheese pizza. Add toppings from available choices.
Chicken Nuggets$9.99
Crispy chicken nuggets that hit the spot like WHOA. Perfect for the kiddos, but also good for anyone who loves the guilty pleasure of drive-thru quality crispy chicken nuggets dipped in honey mustard or whatever you end up choosing for a sauce selection
More about THE BARN

