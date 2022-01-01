Kale salad in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve kale salad
Mo's Lunch
137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
This item is only available on Wed 3/23 from 4-7pm. Please schedule accordingly. A mouth-watering shredded kale salad tossed with pinto beans, sliced sweet peppers and white onion, green olives, garlicky breadcrumbs and a bright vinaigrette.
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Austin's famous kale salad with warm sweet potatoes, chickpeas, creamy cashew-garlic dressing and topped with crunchy toasted cashews.
Nomans
15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs
|Kale and Sweet Potato Salad
|$15.00
Kale and roasted sweet potatoes tossed with toasted cashews, chickpeas, feta, and cashew-garlic vinegarette.
GF