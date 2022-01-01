Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Oak Bluffs

Go
Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve kale salad

Banner pic

 

Mo's Lunch

137 Vineyard Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$14.00
This item is only available on Wed 3/23 from 4-7pm. Please schedule accordingly. A mouth-watering shredded kale salad tossed with pinto beans, sliced sweet peppers and white onion, green olives, garlicky breadcrumbs and a bright vinaigrette.
Kale Salad$15.00
Austin's famous kale salad with warm sweet potatoes, chickpeas, creamy cashew-garlic dressing and topped with crunchy toasted cashews.
More about Mo's Lunch
Nomans image

 

Nomans

15 Island Inn road, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale and Sweet Potato Salad$15.00
Kale and roasted sweet potatoes tossed with toasted cashews, chickpeas, feta, and cashew-garlic vinegarette.
GF
More about Nomans
Item pic

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Kale Salad$15.99
Shaved Brussels sprouts, baby kale, red cabbage, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles & dried cranberries. Comes w/ a lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about THE BARN

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Bluffs

Dumplings

Shrimp Scampi

Veggie Quesadillas

Clam Chowder

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Oak Bluffs to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston