Ocean City bars & lounges you'll love

More about 45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Ahi Tuna Sandwich
|$17.00
Fresh Ahi tuna blackened and served Medium rare. Topped with Power Slaw, House-made Sriracha aioli and ponzu sauce on a brioche bun.
|Chesapeake Flank Steak
|$36.00
Topped with Crab Imperial. Choice of Starch and Veg.
|Wings
|$15.00
Choice Of: Buff. BBQ. Spicy BBQ. PBJ. OB. HOB. Swt Chili. Mango Hab. Savage. G-Parm. Korean BBQ. Served with house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.
211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
Old-Bay, Mild, Hot, BBQ, Mango-Habanero, Honey-Sriracha, Curry-Lemon, & General-Tso's, w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Cuban
|$15.00
Pit Beef, Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Brown Mustard on Rye, Grilled
|Hot Beef, Fries & Gravy
|$15.00
Open Face Pit Beef on White Bread Topped w/Gravy
More about Pickles Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pickles Pub
706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Goodness Wrap
|$9.99
|Pub Wings
|$13.99
|California Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
More about Guido's Burritos - Salisbury
GRILL
Guido's Burritos - Salisbury
1303 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Kids Tacos (2)
|$8.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Classic Chicken Burrito
|$14.99
More about Coins Pub and Restaurant
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coins Pub and Restaurant
2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Cream of Crab Soup
|$7.00
Made fresh daily with Maryland crab meat
|Toasted Turkey Avocado
|$14.00
Turkey, roasted red pepper, arugula, provolone cheese, pesto. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
|Pub Reuben
|$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
More about Bad Monkey West
Bad Monkey West
12902 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Your Way
|$14.99
chopped ribeye, American cheese, with your choice of toppings
|Wings
|$14.99
10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, or BBQ!
|The Cowboy Burger
|$15.49
fried onion ring, BBQ, bacon, smothered in cheddar cheese
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
6 wings with a choice of:
Signature Q
Buffalo
Red Curry glaze
Coastal Crack (hot honey Old Bay garlic parm)
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$15.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
|Coastal Salt Roll
|$14.00
1 sushi roll stuffed with tempura fried shrimp, avocado, rice, spicy crab salad, and unagi glaze. Yumm
More about BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar
2305 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City