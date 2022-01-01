Ocean City bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Ocean City

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Tuna Sandwich$17.00
Fresh Ahi tuna blackened and served Medium rare. Topped with Power Slaw, House-made Sriracha aioli and ponzu sauce on a brioche bun.
Chesapeake Flank Steak$36.00
Topped with Crab Imperial. Choice of Starch and Veg.
Wings$15.00
Choice Of: Buff. BBQ. Spicy BBQ. PBJ. OB. HOB. Swt Chili. Mango Hab. Savage. G-Parm. Korean BBQ. Served with house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
More about 45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.

211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$12.00
Old-Bay, Mild, Hot, BBQ, Mango-Habanero, Honey-Sriracha, Curry-Lemon, & General-Tso's, w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuban$15.00
Pit Beef, Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Brown Mustard on Rye, Grilled
Hot Beef, Fries & Gravy$15.00
Open Face Pit Beef on White Bread Topped w/Gravy
More about Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.
Pickles Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pickles Pub

706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.7 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goodness Wrap$9.99
Pub Wings$13.99
California Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Pickles Pub
Guido's Burritos - Salisbury image

GRILL

Guido's Burritos - Salisbury

1303 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Tacos (2)$8.00
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Classic Chicken Burrito$14.99
More about Guido's Burritos - Salisbury
Coins Pub and Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coins Pub and Restaurant

2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cream of Crab Soup$7.00
Made fresh daily with Maryland crab meat
Toasted Turkey Avocado$14.00
Turkey, roasted red pepper, arugula, provolone cheese, pesto. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
Pub Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
More about Coins Pub and Restaurant
Bad Monkey West image

 

Bad Monkey West

12902 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Your Way$14.99
chopped ribeye, American cheese, with your choice of toppings
Wings$14.99
10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, or BBQ!
The Cowboy Burger$15.49
fried onion ring, BBQ, bacon, smothered in cheddar cheese
More about Bad Monkey West
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$12.00
6 wings with a choice of:
Signature Q
Buffalo
Red Curry glaze
Coastal Crack (hot honey Old Bay garlic parm)
Blackened Fish Tacos$15.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
Coastal Salt Roll$14.00
1 sushi roll stuffed with tempura fried shrimp, avocado, rice, spicy crab salad, and unagi glaze. Yumm
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar

2305 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
Takeout
More about BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar
Bad Monkey East image

 

Bad Monkey East

5801 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bad Monkey East
Frog Bar and Grill image

 

Frog Bar and Grill

221 Wicomico Street, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Frog Bar and Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ocean City

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Crab Cakes

Cake

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Quesadillas

Burritos

Miso Soup

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston