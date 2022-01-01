Odenton American restaurants you'll love

Go
Odenton restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Odenton

The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Steak Tips$20.00
A mix of Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and sirloin tips butchered in-house daily. Topped with grilled Mushrooms and onions.
*14oz Ribeye$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
*California Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse
The Hideaway - Odenton image

 

The Hideaway - Odenton

1439 Odenton Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Hideaway Burger$14.50
Seven ounces of the perfect blend: ground brisket, chuck and ground short rib, topped with house-made bacon, pepper jack and cajun remoulade, with a little bit of a bite!
Cream Of Crab And Sweet Corn
Our classic cream of crab... with a twist! With a hint of sherry and a dusting of Old Bay.
Smoked Fried Chicken$16.99
This is not your "normal" fried chicken! Rubbed with our special Hideaway spices and smoked over pecan wood for three hours... then it's into the fryer for a quick dip. Moist and delicious. Breast, thigh, wing & drumstick.
More about The Hideaway - Odenton
Perry's Restaurant image

 

Perry's Restaurant

1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.99
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
More about Perry's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Odenton

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Odenton to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston