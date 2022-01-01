Odenton American restaurants you'll love
The All American Steakhouse
1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton
|*Steak Tips
|$20.00
A mix of Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and sirloin tips butchered in-house daily. Topped with grilled Mushrooms and onions.
|*14oz Ribeye
|$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
|*California Burger
|$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
The Hideaway - Odenton
1439 Odenton Road, Odenton
|The Hideaway Burger
|$14.50
Seven ounces of the perfect blend: ground brisket, chuck and ground short rib, topped with house-made bacon, pepper jack and cajun remoulade, with a little bit of a bite!
|Cream Of Crab And Sweet Corn
Our classic cream of crab... with a twist! With a hint of sherry and a dusting of Old Bay.
|Smoked Fried Chicken
|$16.99
This is not your "normal" fried chicken! Rubbed with our special Hideaway spices and smoked over pecan wood for three hours... then it's into the fryer for a quick dip. Moist and delicious. Breast, thigh, wing & drumstick.