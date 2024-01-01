Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Odenton
/
Odenton
/
Grits
Odenton restaurants that serve grits
The Hideaway - Odenton
1439 Odenton Road, Odenton
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$18.00
More about The Hideaway - Odenton
Perry's Restaurant - Odenton
1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton
No reviews yet
Regular Grits
$4.99
Cheesy Grits
$4.99
Shrimp and Grits
$13.99
More about Perry's Restaurant - Odenton
Browse other tasty dishes in Odenton
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Crab Cakes
Cobb Salad
Cheeseburgers
Quesadillas
Waffles
Pretzels
More near Odenton to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Severna Park
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(492 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(923 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(255 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(193 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston