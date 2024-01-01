Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Odenton

Go
Odenton restaurants
Toast

Odenton restaurants that serve grits

The Hideaway - Odenton image

 

The Hideaway - Odenton

1439 Odenton Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
More about The Hideaway - Odenton
Perry's Restaurant image

 

Perry's Restaurant - Odenton

1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular Grits$4.99
Cheesy Grits$4.99
Shrimp and Grits$13.99
More about Perry's Restaurant - Odenton

Browse other tasty dishes in Odenton

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Crab Cakes

Cobb Salad

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Waffles

Pretzels

Map

More near Odenton to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (492 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston