Shrimp rolls in Orlando

Take a sushi image

 

Take a sushi

4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL (8 PCS)$9.50
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado.
More about Take a sushi
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (3576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Summer Rolls$3.50
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll$15.50
Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll$15.50
Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll$15.50
Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando

2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Rolls$11.00
More about Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll$15.50
Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

