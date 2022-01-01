Shrimp rolls in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Take a sushi
4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL (8 PCS)
|$9.50
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado.
DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$3.50
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll
|$15.50
Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll
|$15.50
Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
|*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll
|$15.50
Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando
|Shrimp Rolls
|$11.00