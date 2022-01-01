Tacos in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve tacos
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Hamburger
|$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Fries
|$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Warm Cornbread
|$5.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
|Firecracker Cajun Pasta
|$15.95
Cellentani corkscrew pasta, roasted tomatoes, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, sweet summer corn, chipotle cream sauce, cotija cheese, grilled garlic bread
|Spicy Jambalaya
|$21.95
Andouille sausage, tasso ham, chicken, shrimp, scallion rice, roasted tomatoes, crushed garlic, holy trinity spicy sauce piquant. Available: regular, spicy, or smokin’ hot