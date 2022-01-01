Peabody American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Peabody

Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whoopie Pie$7.50
Turkey Dinner$15.00
Red's Supreme Pastrami Sandwich$14.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roast Turkey$18.95
White meat sliced and served over our homemade stuffing and natural gravy
Potato Skins$7.95
Served with Melted Cheese and Bacon Bits
BYO Burger$10.95
Add $1 per Topping, Swiss, American, Cheddar, Feta, Bacon, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Salsa
More about Century House Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sea Scallops Bkd$10.95
ingred: scallops, butter, century crumbs
Chicken Parmesan$5.79
Boneless Skinless Chicken, Cracker Meal, Mozzarella, Eggs, Flour, Milk,Garlic, Basil, Salt, Bay Leaf, & Rosemary
Dinner Turkey$7.49
ingred: turkey, bread Stuffing, onions, celery, chicken base, Flour, Butter, Whipped Potatoes, Butternut Squash
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe

