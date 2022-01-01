Salmon in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve salmon
Toscanas Ristorante
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
Grilled salmon filet served with vegetables and potato.
|Salmon Limone
|$29.00
Pan seared salmon filet in a lemon cream sauce with capers. Served over baby spinach and roasted potatoes.
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
|Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
|$26.00
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Tropical Grilled Salmon
|$19.99
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with our fresh pineapple salsa and served with asparagus and your choice of side.
|Salmon Salad ~ Gluten Free
|$17.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots and red cabbage tossed in a lime chipotle vinaigrette and topped with fresh grilled Atlantic salmon.
Big Fin Poke
210 Andover St #F101, Peabody
|TORCHED SALMON
|$14.95
Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger
|WASABI SALMON
Salmon, Creamy Wasabi, Big Fin Shoyu, green onion, sweet onion, masago, ginger, sweet corn, edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad , wasabi peas, fried wontons, sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Restaurant
235 Andover St, Peabody
|Broiled Salmon
|$19.95
Fresh Salmon, broiled to perfection and served with dill hollandaise sauce