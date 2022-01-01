Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve salmon

Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon filet served with vegetables and potato.
Salmon Limone$29.00
Pan seared salmon filet in a lemon cream sauce with capers. Served over baby spinach and roasted potatoes.
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon filet served with vegetables and potato.
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$26.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tropical Grilled Salmon$19.99
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with our fresh pineapple salsa and served with asparagus and your choice of side.
Salmon Salad ~ Gluten Free$17.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots and red cabbage tossed in a lime chipotle vinaigrette and topped with fresh grilled Atlantic salmon.
Salmon Salad$17.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, carrots and red cabbage tossed in a lime chipotle vinaigrette and topped with fresh seared Atlantic salmon.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
TORCHED SALMON image

 

Big Fin Poke

210 Andover St #F101, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORCHED SALMON$14.95
Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger
WASABI SALMON
Salmon, Creamy Wasabi, Big Fin Shoyu, green onion, sweet onion, masago, ginger, sweet corn, edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad , wasabi peas, fried wontons, sesame seeds
More about Big Fin Poke
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broiled Salmon$19.95
Fresh Salmon, broiled to perfection and served with dill hollandaise sauce
More about Century House Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Citrus Salmon$8.99
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Cheeseburgers

Carbonara

Garden Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Wontons

Meatloaf

Fried Scallops

French Fries

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston