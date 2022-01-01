Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
12" Shrimp Scampi$20.99
More about F355 Prime Italiano
Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi Dinner$25.00
jumbo shrimps sauteed in a garlic and lemon white wine sauce, served over linguine pasta
Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta$17.00
Grilled crostini bread topped scampi sauce, diced shrimps and diced tomatoes.
Shrimp Scampi Dinner$25.00
jumbo shrimps sauteed in a garlic and lemon white wine sauce, served over linguine pasta
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$19.95
Large shrimp sautéed in our garlic infused oil blend and white wine, with fresh mushrooms and red peppers over your choice of pasta
More about Century House Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi over linguini$8.99
ingred: Large Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Oil,Red Peppers, Wine & Mushrooms Over Linguine
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe

