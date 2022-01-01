Burritos in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve burritos
More about Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
210 Andover Street, Peabody
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.25
Fresh lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, served over our delicious green poblano rice. Topped with your choice of shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pork chile verde.
|Food Truck Burrito
|$14.75
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork carnitas or shredded chicken; rice, pinto beans, french fries, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.