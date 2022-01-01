Burritos in Peabody

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl$14.25
Fresh lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, served over our delicious green poblano rice. Topped with your choice of shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pork chile verde.
Food Truck Burrito$14.75
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork carnitas or shredded chicken; rice, pinto beans, french fries, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
The NexMex Thing - Central St

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$9.20
