Chicken tenders in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Brewsters Beer Garden
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Brewsters Beer Garden
229 Water St North, Petaluma, CA 94952, Petaluma
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
fries
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Slam Dunk Chicken Strips
|$8.50
Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips Entree
|$15.95
5 chicken strips, served with fries or a side salad.
|Chicken Strips ONLY
|$11.95
Basket of 3 tenders with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.