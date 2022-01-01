Chicken salad in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve chicken salad
Della Fattoria Cafe
141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parm
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion Confit, Celery, Aioli, Toasted Almonds, Mixed Greans, Citronette Dressing on Levain Bread
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Fried WonTon, Roasted Chicken, Asian Dressing. (contains peanuts)
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens, julienne cabbage, grilled chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, toasted almonds, and crispy wontons. Served with a house made asian vinaigrette.
|Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy fried chicken, cheese blend, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, avocado, and pickled red onions. Served with house made ranch.
|1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy fried chicken, cheese blend, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, avocado, and pickled red onions. Served with house made ranch.