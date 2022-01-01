Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Petaluma

Go
Petaluma restaurants
Toast

Petaluma restaurants that serve chicken salad

Della Fattoria Cafe image

 

Della Fattoria Cafe

141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parm
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion Confit, Celery, Aioli, Toasted Almonds, Mixed Greans, Citronette Dressing on Levain Bread
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Fried WonTon, Roasted Chicken, Asian Dressing. (contains peanuts)
More about Della Fattoria Cafe
Banner pic

 

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, julienne cabbage, grilled chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, toasted almonds, and crispy wontons. Served with a house made asian vinaigrette.
Country Fried Chicken Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy fried chicken, cheese blend, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, avocado, and pickled red onions. Served with house made ranch.
1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy fried chicken, cheese blend, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, avocado, and pickled red onions. Served with house made ranch.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Petaluma

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Cucumber Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Samosa

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Map

More near Petaluma to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston