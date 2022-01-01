Chicken cheesesteaks in East Passyunk Crossing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Cheesesteak$14.50
Smoked Chicken Cheese Steak (LIMITED)
More about Mike's BBQ
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak$11.00
Vegan chopped chik'n breast, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, Hippie Dippies Vegan Ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.00
Freshly chopped chicken breast, cooper sharp cheese, buffalo sauce, and Hippie Dippies Bleu Cheese dressing
Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
seeded roll, chopped chicken breast, cooper sharp cheese, choice of add ons
More about Pizza Plus

