Chicken cheesesteaks in East Passyunk Crossing
East Passyunk Crossing restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Smoked Chicken Cheesesteak
|$14.50
Smoked Chicken Cheese Steak (LIMITED)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Vegan Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak
|$11.00
Vegan chopped chik'n breast, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, Hippie Dippies Vegan Ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$10.00
Freshly chopped chicken breast, cooper sharp cheese, buffalo sauce, and Hippie Dippies Bleu Cheese dressing
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.00
seeded roll, chopped chicken breast, cooper sharp cheese, choice of add ons