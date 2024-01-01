Fried chicken sandwiches in East Passyunk Crossing
East Passyunk Crossing restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Flaming Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Buttermilk brined chicken thigh breaded with flamin hot Cheetos, chipotle mayo, pickles, on a potato roll
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast served on a brioche style bun. Served with your choice of sauce and Zaydas spicy pickles.
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in our house buffalo sauce and topped with homemade bleu cheese dressing, and Zaydas spicy pickles. Your choice of add ons.