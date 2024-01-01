Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in East Passyunk Crossing

Go
East Passyunk Crossing restaurants
Toast

East Passyunk Crossing restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flaming Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Buttermilk brined chicken thigh breaded with flamin hot Cheetos, chipotle mayo, pickles, on a potato roll
More about Mike's BBQ
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast served on a brioche style bun. Served with your choice of sauce and Zaydas spicy pickles.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in our house buffalo sauce and topped with homemade bleu cheese dressing, and Zaydas spicy pickles. Your choice of add ons.
More about Pizza Plus

