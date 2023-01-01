Egg sandwiches in Midtown Village
Midtown Village restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Crunchik'n
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.95
More about Hatch & Coop
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Steak & Eggs Sandwich
|$8.00
Chopped Steak, Caramelized Onions, Choice of Fried or scrambled Eggs, Choice of American Cheese or Whiz. Served on a toasted, buttered Kings Hawaiian Roll.
|Steak & Eggs Sandwich
|$8.50
Chopped Steak, Caramelized Onions, Choice of Fried or scrambled Eggs, Choice of American or Cheddar Cheese. Served on a toasted, buttered Kings Hawaiian Roll.
|Chicken & Egg Sandwiches
|$0.00
6 sandwiches boxed up together for your convenience!
(Please add notes for any modifications you would like to add to each sandwich)