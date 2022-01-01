Paradise Valley breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Paradise Valley
More about Taphouse Kitchen
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
|8" The Old Stand By
|$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
|8" Alfredo
|$12.00
Alfredo sauce • chicken breast • chopped bacon • green onion
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
|The Crying Pig
|$12.00
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
|Biscuit & Gravy
|$10.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuits smothered with scratch-made gravy
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Western Breakfast Bagel
|$5.99
Scrambled egg, Ham, Peppers, Onion, and American Cheese
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
|Monte Cristo
|$15.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
|$12.95
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Monterey Jack
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
|Classic Pancakes (2)
|$8.95
2 sweet cream pancakes topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$8.95
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2