Chicken tenders in Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley restaurants
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Taphouse Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Fingers$6.99
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
Chicken Strips Platter$13.99
Premium chicken tenders fried crisp to a golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and Chipotle Ranch dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Yolk Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Munchkin Chicken Strips$6.95
2 chicken strips with French fries
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar

