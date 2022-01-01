French toast in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve french toast
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Kid French Toast
|$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
|Classic French Toast
|$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
|Babka French Toast
|$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.49
2 slices of Texas french toast, topped with fresh whipped cream and flowered strawberry dusted with powdered sugar. Add nutella & strawberries +3
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$13.99
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
|Munchkin French Toast Sticks
|$6.95
French toast cut into slices and dusted with powder sugar. 1 slice bacon