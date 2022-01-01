Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Paradise Valley

Go
Paradise Valley restaurants
Toast

Paradise Valley restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid French Toast$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Classic French Toast$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
Babka French Toast$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$11.49
2 slices of Texas french toast, topped with fresh whipped cream and flowered strawberry dusted with powdered sugar. Add nutella & strawberries +3
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.99
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
Munchkin French Toast Sticks$6.95
French toast cut into slices and dusted with powder sugar. 1 slice bacon
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Paradise Valley

Pancakes

Strawberry Shortcake

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Cobb Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Map

More near Paradise Valley to explore

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston