Burritos in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve burritos
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
Choice of (1) sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo, Scrambled eggs, sauteed onions & green peppers, stuffed with homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese....wrapped and crisped in a flour tortilla. Choose Red Salsa or Green Salsa Verde Sauce. Additinal items to burrito .69.