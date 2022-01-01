Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve avocado toast

72823a9f-0bb7-458f-9df1-349ac8653351 image

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado, Sourdough, Black Sesame Seeds, Tahini
*GLUTEN FREE POSSIBLE | NUT FREE | SOY FREE*
More about B52 Cafe
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.50
More about Ineffable Cà Phê

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Grilled Chicken

Shawarma

Chili

Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Sliders

Curry

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston