Cake in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve cake

Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Toast (Roasted Almond, Chocolate Mousse, Rum Cake)$16.74
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Lola's Eatery

3337 Penn Ave, Pgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Pop$3.50
More about Lola's Eatery

