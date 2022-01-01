Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Lawrenceville
/
Pittsburgh
/
Lawrenceville
/
Cake
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve cake
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(565 reviews)
Winter Toast (Roasted Almond, Chocolate Mousse, Rum Cake)
$16.74
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Lola's Eatery
3337 Penn Ave, Pgh
No reviews yet
Cake Pop
$3.50
More about Lola's Eatery
