Egg sandwiches in
Lawrenceville
/
Pittsburgh
/
Lawrenceville
/
Egg Sandwiches
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(565 reviews)
Bacon Egg White Avocado Sandwich
$7.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Lola's Eatery
3337 Penn Ave, Pgh
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Sandwich
$10.00
Mediterra Onion Poppy Bun
House Egg Salad
Lettuce
More about Lola's Eatery
