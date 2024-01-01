Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Lawrenceville

Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Egg White Avocado Sandwich$7.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Item pic

 

Lola's Eatery

3337 Penn Ave, Pgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Mediterra Onion Poppy Bun
House Egg Salad
Lettuce
More about Lola's Eatery

