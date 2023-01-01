Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Placentia

Placentia restaurants
Placentia restaurants that serve fajitas

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
FAJITA CHICKEN SALAD$12.79
Fajita Chicken, Tossed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado Slice and Olives. We Recommended Honey Mustard Dressing.
STEAK & SHRMP FAJITA$25.09
MIGUEL FAJITA CHICKEN$14.89
A Large Flour Tortilla Shell Filled with Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese and Refried Beans. Topped with our Special Dressing.
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
Esther's Taco House image

FRENCH FRIES

Esther's Taco House

2001 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia

Avg 3.6 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Burrito$13.25
More about Esther's Taco House

