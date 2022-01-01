Chicken sandwiches in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Baby Back Blues BBQ
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield
|SM Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
|LG Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Breaded Chicken, Pickles, Nashville Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Pepper Jack Cheese. Be a MacDaddy and top it with our Mac $1.00.
More about Honey Jam Cafe
Honey Jam Cafe
12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.
More about KHAOS BREWING
KHAOS BREWING
12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield
|MEMPHIS CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$14.00