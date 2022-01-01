Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Baby Back Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Back Blues BBQ

16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.25
LG Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded Chicken, Pickles, Nashville Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Pepper Jack Cheese. Be a MacDaddy and top it with our Mac $1.00.
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
Item pic

 

Honey Jam Cafe

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.
More about Honey Jam Cafe
KHAOS BREWING image

 

KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MEMPHIS CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$14.00
More about KHAOS BREWING
Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield

Avg 3.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.50
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and cheese garnished with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with French Fries
More about Front Street Cantina

