Arugula salad in Plainville

Plainville restaurants
Plainville restaurants that serve arugula salad

First & Last Tavern image

 

First & Last Tavern

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$10.25
More about First & Last Tavern
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

393 Farmington Ave., Plainville

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$11.00
Arugula, Asiago cheese, and a lemon truffle oil dressing. Served with 3 pieces of house made flatbread.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

