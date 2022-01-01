Plano Chicken restaurants you'll love
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
Served with trio of house made sauces.
|Chicken Wings
Served with trio of house made sauces.
|Duck Fat Fries
|$3.00
Best darn fries, period.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
6205 Coit Rd., Plano
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Popular items
|Buttercup
|$9.00
Chicken Tender Bites, Mac n' cheese, Honey butter, Chives, toppped with a lemon wedge and served in a homemade waffle cone
|Nashville
|$9.00
Nashville Hot chicken tender bites, pimento cheese sauce, dill pickle, mac n' cheese, topped with pickled okra, purple cabbage and green onion all served in a homemade waffle cone