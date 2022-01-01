Plano Chicken restaurants you'll love

Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips
Served with trio of house made sauces.
Chicken Wings
Served with trio of house made sauces.
Duck Fat Fries$3.00
Best darn fries, period.
More about Legacy Hall
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

6205 Coit Rd., Plano

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Fat Shack
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttercup$9.00
Chicken Tender Bites, Mac n' cheese, Honey butter, Chives, toppped with a lemon wedge and served in a homemade waffle cone
Nashville$9.00
Nashville Hot chicken tender bites, pimento cheese sauce, dill pickle, mac n' cheese, topped with pickled okra, purple cabbage and green onion all served in a homemade waffle cone
More about Legacy Hall
Cheesy Sensation image

 

Cheesy Sensation

2120 Hedgecoxe Road, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cheesy Sensation

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plano

Cheese Fries

Brisket

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Pies

Fried Pickles

Fajitas

Waffles

