Pleasanton Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Sultan's Kebab
6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|Chicken Shish Plate
|$14.99
|Baba gnoush
|$4.99
|Chicken Shaw Plate
|$14.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta
443 Main st, Pleasanton
|Popular items
|MUCVER ( zucchini cakes)
|$13.00
Zucchini, fresh dill, egg, fresh herbs,
feta cheese and mint yogurt sauce
|SPANAKOPITA
|$13.00
Filo dough, spinach, onion and feta
cheese
|GREEK SALAD
|$13.00
Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley, feta cheese and olive oil lemon vinaigrette dressing
TAPAS
Oyo
680 main st, pleasanton
|Popular items
|Oxtail Stew
|$26.00
Butter beans, dumplings
|Beef Patties
|$11.00
Turmeric spiced ground short rib, scotch bonnet peppers, green onion, savory pastry crust
|Island Salmon
|$23.00
Herb coconut butter, mango-papaya salsa, coconut rice, fried sweet plantains