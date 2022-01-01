Pleasanton Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Sultan's Kebab

FRENCH FRIES

Sultan's Kebab

6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (11624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shish Plate$14.99
Baba gnoush$4.99
Chicken Shaw Plate$14.99
More about Sultan's Kebab
Lokanta

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta

443 Main st, Pleasanton

Avg 4.3 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MUCVER ( zucchini cakes)$13.00
Zucchini, fresh dill, egg, fresh herbs,
feta cheese and mint yogurt sauce
SPANAKOPITA$13.00
Filo dough, spinach, onion and feta
cheese
GREEK SALAD$13.00
Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley, feta cheese and olive oil lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about Lokanta
Oyo

TAPAS

Oyo

680 main st, pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oxtail Stew$26.00
Butter beans, dumplings
Beef Patties$11.00
Turmeric spiced ground short rib, scotch bonnet peppers, green onion, savory pastry crust
Island Salmon$23.00
Herb coconut butter, mango-papaya salsa, coconut rice, fried sweet plantains
More about Oyo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pleasanton

Salmon

Cake

Omelettes

Salmon Salad

Kebabs

