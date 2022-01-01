Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Pleasanton

Pleasanton restaurants
Pleasanton restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Pocket Sushi image

SUSHI

Pocket Sushi

4747 Hopyard Rd Unit E5, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$6.00
More about Pocket Sushi
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 image

 

Shihlin

2705 Stoneridge Dr Unit F, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$10.00
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
Popcorn Chicken Rice Box 鹽酥雞飯$11.50
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
More about Shihlin

