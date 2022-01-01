Fish sandwiches in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy fried local cod with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar Sauce |
Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Fresh Buttermilk battered haddock served on a brioche bun
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|Catch Fish Sandwich
|$14.99
Fried haddock, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato + tartar sauce served on seeded cross roll.