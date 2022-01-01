Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Crispy fried local cod with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Main pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$12.99
Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar Sauce |
Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$16.00
Fresh Buttermilk battered haddock served on a brioche bun
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Catch Fish Sandwich$14.99
Fried haddock, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato + tartar sauce served on seeded cross roll.
More about Lucioso's Pub
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Sandwich$13.00
Crispy fried local cod with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Plymouth Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Carrot Cake

Pudding

Penne

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

French Toast

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston