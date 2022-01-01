Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve nachos

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$13.00
Crispy corn chips topped with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, scallions, and shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Twisted Cheeseburger Nachos$13.99
Wonton chip nachos topped with our all-beef burger mix, pickles, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, and our duck sriracha aioli! Add bacon crumbles for $1.50
South Meets West Wonton Nachos$10.99
Pulled chicken with our own BBQ rub and pimento filled wontons covered with a mix of melted cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, chive, pimentos, and more. All topped with a little BBQ and our original white BBQ sauce. Add bacon crumbles for $1.50
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Nachos$12.99
LG Loaded Nacho$20.99
Hamburger, onions, salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and covered in tortilla chips.
SM Loaded Nacho$13.99
Hamburger, onions, salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and covered in tortilla chips.
Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Nachos$12.00
Crispy corn chips topped with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, scallions, and shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
