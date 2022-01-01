Nachos in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve nachos
More about Tavern on the Wharf
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Loaded Nachos
|$13.00
Crispy corn chips topped with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, scallions, and shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Roll Street Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Twisted Cheeseburger Nachos
|$13.99
Wonton chip nachos topped with our all-beef burger mix, pickles, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, and our duck sriracha aioli! Add bacon crumbles for $1.50
|South Meets West Wonton Nachos
|$10.99
Pulled chicken with our own BBQ rub and pimento filled wontons covered with a mix of melted cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, chive, pimentos, and more. All topped with a little BBQ and our original white BBQ sauce. Add bacon crumbles for $1.50
More about Lucioso's Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$12.99
|LG Loaded Nacho
|$20.99
Hamburger, onions, salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and covered in tortilla chips.
|SM Loaded Nacho
|$13.99
Hamburger, onions, salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and covered in tortilla chips.