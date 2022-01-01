Point Pleasant Beach restaurants you'll love

Go
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Point Pleasant Beach restaurants

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Insalata Ceasar$6.00
Romaine Lettuce mixed with caesar dressing, croutons, & parmesan cheese.
Large Pizza$14.00
18"
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$5.00
16" Bread with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with mozzarella Cheese
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Bar & Grill

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless wings (5)$8.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
Blackened Bites$15.00
choice of steak or tuna - blackened and seared - horseradish or red pepper aioli
Boneless wings (10)$14.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Dip Panini$19.00
thin sliced au jus prime rib, melted swiss pressed panini. served with a side au jus and your choice of side
Bridge Ave$17.00
our signature burger topped with your choice of cheese
Fried Brussel Sprouts$16.00
tossed with chopped bacon, roasted garlic & shaved parmesan
More about Half Moon Point
The Off Shore Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Off Shore Restaurant

225 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana Entrée$23.00
served with spaghetti-
served with a house salad
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$14.00
italian roll, french fries
Classic Pizza$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about The Off Shore Restaurant
Fresh Kitchen image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Fresh Kitchen

2621 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arriba Arriba Wrap$11.00
A South of the border tasty treat; cauliflower & northern bean mash, cilantro cucumbers, black beans, grilled peppered onion, with sundried tomato quinoa
Get your Freekeh on$11.00
Get down with the layers of tahini hummus, lemon peel broccoli, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots, spaghetti squash, zoodles & cracked freekeh
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$8.00
Buffalo Chicken, Blended cheeses, pickled onion, tomato, and celery on baked naan bread.
More about Fresh Kitchen
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tempura Shrimp Roll$11.00
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado finished with eel sauce
B2 Dry Aged Burger$17.00
8oz dry aged burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade pickles, brioche bun, fresh cut fries
Harvest Salad$14.00
mixed greens, farro, local squash, apples, pecans, walnut vinaigrette
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Bam Bam Burger Company image

 

Bam Bam Burger Company

522 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bam Bam Bites (8pc)$9.00
Crispy Chicken Nuggs - served plain or tossed in our housemade Buffalo, Bbq, or Teriyaki sauces,
CLASSIC BAM BAM$11.00
Cheeseburger with shredded lettuce, Tomato, Bam Bam sauce.
Truffle Fries$7.00
Truffle oil, Shaved parm
More about Bam Bam Burger Company
Main pic

 

Sinners Steakhouse

20 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sinners Steakhouse
Consumer pic

 

NJ Poké

NJ Pokê, Point pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wake and Shake$6.00
Cereal infused Milkshakes and ice cream.
The inlet
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, naked edamame, scallions topped with wasabi mayo and tempura flakes over white rice.
Crab Poppers$8.00
Fresh cut jalapeños stuffed with crab tossed in spicy mayo topped with wasabi mayo, crispy onion and black sesame seeds.
More about NJ Poké
Restaurant banner

 

Shore Points BBQ

816 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shore Points BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea

12W 18th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Point Pleasant Beach

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Point Pleasant Beach to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 3.4 (8 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Neptune

No reviews yet

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston