Point Pleasant Beach restaurants you'll love

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant
|Insalata Ceasar
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce mixed with caesar dressing, croutons, & parmesan cheese.
|Large Pizza
|$14.00
18"
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$5.00
16" Bread with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with mozzarella Cheese
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Boneless wings (5)
|$8.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
|Blackened Bites
|$15.00
choice of steak or tuna - blackened and seared - horseradish or red pepper aioli
|Boneless wings (10)
|$14.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|French Dip Panini
|$19.00
thin sliced au jus prime rib, melted swiss pressed panini. served with a side au jus and your choice of side
|Bridge Ave
|$17.00
our signature burger topped with your choice of cheese
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$16.00
tossed with chopped bacon, roasted garlic & shaved parmesan
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Off Shore Restaurant
225 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Chicken Parmigiana Entrée
|$23.00
served with spaghetti-
served with a house salad
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$14.00
italian roll, french fries
|Classic Pizza
|$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Fresh Kitchen
2621 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Arriba Arriba Wrap
|$11.00
A South of the border tasty treat; cauliflower & northern bean mash, cilantro cucumbers, black beans, grilled peppered onion, with sundried tomato quinoa
|Get your Freekeh on
|$11.00
Get down with the layers of tahini hummus, lemon peel broccoli, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots, spaghetti squash, zoodles & cracked freekeh
|Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
|$8.00
Buffalo Chicken, Blended cheeses, pickled onion, tomato, and celery on baked naan bread.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$11.00
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado finished with eel sauce
|B2 Dry Aged Burger
|$17.00
8oz dry aged burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade pickles, brioche bun, fresh cut fries
|Harvest Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, farro, local squash, apples, pecans, walnut vinaigrette
Bam Bam Burger Company
522 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Bam Bam Bites (8pc)
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken Nuggs - served plain or tossed in our housemade Buffalo, Bbq, or Teriyaki sauces,
|CLASSIC BAM BAM
|$11.00
Cheeseburger with shredded lettuce, Tomato, Bam Bam sauce.
|Truffle Fries
|$7.00
Truffle oil, Shaved parm
NJ Poké
NJ Pokê, Point pleasant
|Wake and Shake
|$6.00
Cereal infused Milkshakes and ice cream.
|The inlet
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, naked edamame, scallions topped with wasabi mayo and tempura flakes over white rice.
|Crab Poppers
|$8.00
Fresh cut jalapeños stuffed with crab tossed in spicy mayo topped with wasabi mayo, crispy onion and black sesame seeds.
Shore Points BBQ
816 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea
12W 18th St., New York