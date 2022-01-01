Taco salad in Pompano Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cielito Lindo

600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Deluxe$16.00
Large flour tortilla made into the shape
of a giant shell and filled with pieces of
skirt steak or grilled chicken breast,
lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and
served with your choice of dressing
LS Classic Taco Salad$13.00
Large shell served with choice of chicken or beef. Lettuce, chopped tomato, cheddar, monterey cheese and choice of dressing
More about Cielito Lindo
Papamigos - Coconut Creek

6370 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SALAD$14.00
More about Papamigos - Coconut Creek
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
crisp greens + salsa + guac + sour cream + jalapeño + cheddar + cilantro dress + tortilla chip
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

