Nachos in Portage

Portage restaurants
Portage restaurants that serve nachos

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
Up-Grade Nachos$8.99
Crispy corn tortilla chips, layered with your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, covered in our queso sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & shredded cheese.
Nacho Fries House$7.99
Crispy golden fries topped with your choice of House Filling, cover in our queso sauce, and sour cream.
House Nachos$7.99
Crispy corn tortilla chips, layered with your choice of one of our House fillings, covered in our queso sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & shredded cheese.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

5023 US-6, Portage

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Primo Nachos$10.10
Corn tortilla chips with nacho cheese, taco meat, clack olives, and jalapeno peppers. Served Hot!
