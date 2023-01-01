Quesadillas in Portage
Tocayos
6652 US Highway 6, Portage
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla R&B
|$5.99
A kid sized cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla, grilled to a golden brown perfection, served with Mexcian rice, and refried beans.
|House Quesadilla
|$7.99
A Large 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of House filling, filled with shredded cheese, and grilled to golden brown perfection.
|Up-Grade Quesadilla
|$8.99
A Large 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Up-Grade filling, filled with shredded cheese, and grilled to golden brown perfection.