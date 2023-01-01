Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Portage

Portage restaurants
Portage restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheese Quesadilla R&B$5.99
A kid sized cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla, grilled to a golden brown perfection, served with Mexcian rice, and refried beans.
House Quesadilla$7.99
A Large 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of House filling, filled with shredded cheese, and grilled to golden brown perfection.
Up-Grade Quesadilla$8.99
A Large 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Up-Grade filling, filled with shredded cheese, and grilled to golden brown perfection.
More about Tocayos
El Pueblo 2

5350 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
P.N Quesadilla,$5.99
More about El Pueblo 2

