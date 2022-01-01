Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Southwest Portland

Southwest Portland restaurants
Toast

Southwest Portland restaurants that serve fish and chips

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Fish-n-Chips
Deep fried cod includes coleslaw and choice of side. 3 pc - $12.95 / 5 pc - $15.95
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Fish & Chips$7.50
Panko breaded fresh Rockfish with tartar sauce & fries
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

