Fish and chips in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
More about Bullseye Pub
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Fish-n-Chips
Deep fried cod includes coleslaw and choice of side. 3 pc - $12.95 / 5 pc - $15.95