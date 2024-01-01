Mac and cheese in Southwest Portland
Southwest Portland restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|TEXAS MAC N CHEESE
|$13.00
More about Bullseye Pub
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Bacon Mac-n-Cheese
|$12.00
Topped with green onions, parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese
|$15.90
Pork shoulder slow roasted in bacon/onion bbq sauce, over creamy cheddar mac w/ cajun onion straws & pickled jalapenos.
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
Rich and creamy Penne pasta with extra cheddar and garlic
|Cajun Veggie Mac & Cheese
|$14.95
Penne pasta tossed w/ Cajun cheese sauce, bell pepper, onion & tomato. Topped w/ Jack cheese & toasted garlic bread crumbs.
-Vegetarian