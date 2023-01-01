Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve dumplings

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH

35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Sichuan Dumplings$10.00
Vegetables dumplings with Sichuan style garlic-chili oil.
( 2 stars spicy ) ** VEGAN**
Chive Dumplings$9.00
Pan-fried dumplings filled with chopped chives and served with spicy soy sauce (Vegan)
Sichuan Dumplings$10.00
Steamed Vegetable dumplings in a Sichuan spice chili oil numbing sauce. ( VEGAN )
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
Pink Bamboo Hotpot

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumpling(6)$7.95
More about Pink Bamboo Hotpot

