Dumplings in Portsmouth

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth
|Chive Dumplings
|$9.00
Pan-fried dumplings filled with chopped chives and served with spicy soy sauce (Vegan)
|Sichuan Dumplings
|$10.00
Steamed Vegetable dumplings in a Sichuan spice chili oil numbing sauce. ( VEGAN )