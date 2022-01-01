Pancakes in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve pancakes
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Pancake Combo
|$11.99
2 Pancakes, eggs, homefries, choice of meat
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Pancake Monster
|$18.50
Two "mini" pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
|TINY PANCAKE
A tiny pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.