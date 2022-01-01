Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve waffles

The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House Restaurant

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

Waffle Fries$7.00
Truffle-parmesan waffle fries.
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
Side Waffle Fries$2.95
Waffle Fries$4.99
Waffle image

 

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

Waffle Fries Side$5.00
Chicken & Waffles$18.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
Waffle$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The District - Portsmouth

103 Congress St, Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (647 reviews)
Chix And Waffles$16.00
Local Maple. Whipped Butter.
