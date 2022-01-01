Waffles in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve waffles
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Waffle Fries
|$7.00
Truffle-parmesan waffle fries.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Side Waffle Fries
|$2.95
|Waffle Fries
|$4.99
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Waffle Fries Side
|$5.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
|Waffle
|$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3