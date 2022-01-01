Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Gnocchi
Portsmouth restaurants that serve gnocchi
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Potato Gnocchi
$16.00
Choice of Marinara, Bolognese, Roasted Garlic Cream, or Butter sauce.
More about The Rosa Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
The District - Portsmouth
103 Congress St, Portsmouth
Avg 3.9
(647 reviews)
Gnocchi
$22.00
Gnocchi
$24.00
More about The District - Portsmouth
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Rangoon
Cobb Salad
Shrimp Tacos
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken
Cornbread
Steak Calzones
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Portsmouth to explore
Dover
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(688 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(854 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston