Grilled chicken in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Rosa Restaurant image

 

The Rosa Restaurant

70 State Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about The Rosa Restaurant
Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sub
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
Ziti with Alredo,Grilled chicken & Broccoli$9.99
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Grilled Chicken Deli Sandwich image

 

Cafe Services

100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Deli Sandwich$6.50
Fresh Grilled chicken breast sandwich made to order with your choice of toppings
More about Cafe Services
Joe's New York Pizza image

PIZZA

Joe's New York Pizza

1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.98
More about Joe's New York Pizza
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wicked Grilled Chicken
"F" bomb spiced up with our delicious hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken$4.99
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
The Portsmouth Brewery image

 

The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bread and butter pickles, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, PBrew hot sauce on sesame bun.
Grilled Chicken Quarter$24.00
Vernon Family Farm Chicken, Saffron Couscous, Parmesan Roasted Asparagus, Caponata
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
Grilled chicken, buttered noodles, sautéed spinach, or side salad.
More about The Portsmouth Brewery
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)$14.50
(Or) Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (2)$13.99
More about la carreta Portsmouth

