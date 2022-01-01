Grilled chicken in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Grilled Chicken Sub
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
|Ziti with Alredo,Grilled chicken & Broccoli
|$9.99
Cafe Services
100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth
|Grilled Chicken Deli Sandwich
|$6.50
Fresh Grilled chicken breast sandwich made to order with your choice of toppings
PIZZA
Joe's New York Pizza
1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.98
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Wicked Grilled Chicken
"F" bomb spiced up with our delicious hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.99
The Portsmouth Brewery
56 Market St, Portsmouth
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bread and butter pickles, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, PBrew hot sauce on sesame bun.
|Grilled Chicken Quarter
|$24.00
Vernon Family Farm Chicken, Saffron Couscous, Parmesan Roasted Asparagus, Caponata
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
Grilled chicken, buttered noodles, sautéed spinach, or side salad.