Mac and cheese in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BITES
|$8.99
Dwyer's Pub
96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Penne, Cheese Sauce, Chives
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Mac'n Cheese
|$16.00
Pasta shells, white cheddar and fontina, topped with goldfish crumble. Served with green beans.
|Lob Mac'n Cheese
|$26.00
Pasta shells, white cheddar and fontina, prepared with fresh Maine lobster topped with goldfish crumble. Served with green beans.
|Kraft Mac'n Cheese
|$10.00
Kid's mac and cheese served with fries.
Joe's New York Pizza
1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$4.75
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
|Plain Mac N' Cheese
|$11.99
|Kids Mac N' Cheese
|$6.95
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Mac and Cheese
|$12.49
Stoneface Brewing Co
436 Shattuck Way, Newington
|Craft Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Served w/ Hand Cut Fries