Chicken tenders in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.99
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Dwyer's Pub image

 

Dwyer's Pub

96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about Dwyer's Pub
The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House Restaurant

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$14.00
6 jumbo grilled or golden fried tenders with a choice of sauce served on the side or tossed.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!
Kids Fried Chicken Tender$7.00
More about The River House Restaurant
Joe's New York Pizza image

PIZZA

Joe's New York Pizza

1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (6)$7.99
More about Joe's New York Pizza
Chicken Tender Sub image

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Sub
**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
The Portsmouth Brewery image

 

The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Plain Chicken Tenders$14.00
Tenders fried in light ale batter, with hot ale mustard on the side.
Buffalo Style Chicken Tenders$14.00
Tenders fried in light ale batter, tossed in hot Buffalo-style sauce.
More about The Portsmouth Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Cookies

Greek Salad

Pancakes

French Fries

Tacos

Steak Subs

Caesar Salad

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston