Tarts in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve tarts
Popovers on the Square - Market Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Fruit Tart
|$5.53
La Maison Navarre
121 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Fruits Tart
|$7.80
Sweet tart shell, vanilla pastry cream, topped with fresh raspberries & blueberries
|Banoffee Tart
|$7.80
Made with thin chocolate tart shell, Dulce de leche (caramelized cream), Bananas, Vanilla whip ganache & chocolate mousse.