Tarts in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve tarts

Popovers on the Square image

 

Popovers on the Square - Market Square

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Tart$5.53
More about Popovers on the Square - Market Square
Item pic

 

La Maison Navarre

121 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruits Tart$7.80
Sweet tart shell, vanilla pastry cream, topped with fresh raspberries & blueberries
Banoffee Tart$7.80
Made with thin chocolate tart shell, Dulce de leche (caramelized cream), Bananas, Vanilla whip ganache & chocolate mousse.
More about La Maison Navarre

