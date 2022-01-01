Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Providence

Providence restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Family Gnocchi Sorentina$50.00
Potato Dumplings, House Made Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

Bayberry Beer Hall

381 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Gnocchi$22.00
braised RI lamb, peas, asparagus, mint, pistachio
More about Bayberry Beer Hall
Item pic

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH GNOCCHI POTATO$18.95
Homemade creamy Alfredo sauce served with gnocchi potato and fried chicken.
CHICKEN GNOCCHI WITH PINK SAUCE$18.95
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Short Rib Gnocchi image

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Gnocchi$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
Four Cheese Gnocchi$25.00
House Made Potato Dumplings, Four Cheeses, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Cream
GF Short Rib Gnocchi$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Massimo
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Pesto Gnocchi (NF, SF)$22.00
creamy sunflower seed pesto with gnocchi, English peas, sun-dried tomato pesto, lemon zest
More about Pianta LLC

