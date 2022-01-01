Gnocchi in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve gnocchi
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Family Gnocchi Sorentina
|$50.00
Potato Dumplings, House Made Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella
Bayberry Beer Hall
381 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Seared Gnocchi
|$22.00
braised RI lamb, peas, asparagus, mint, pistachio
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|FRIED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH GNOCCHI POTATO
|$18.95
Homemade creamy Alfredo sauce served with gnocchi potato and fried chicken.
|CHICKEN GNOCCHI WITH PINK SAUCE
|$18.95
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
|Four Cheese Gnocchi
|$25.00
House Made Potato Dumplings, Four Cheeses, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Cream
|GF Short Rib Gnocchi
|$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano Reggiano