Ice cream sandwiches in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

Three Sisters image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Three Sisters

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwich$6.95
More about Three Sisters
Item pic

 

Wright's Creamery

10 Sims Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich$4.99
Peanut butter cookies with chocolate ice cream with crushed peanuts and mini chocolate chips
Unicorn Ice Cream Sandwich$4.99
Funfetti cookies with color swirl vanilla ice cream with sprinkles
More about Wright's Creamery
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Neopolitan Ice Cream Sandwich (NF, SF)$9.00
vanilla ice cream between two half strawberry and half chocolate marbled cookies, rolled in dark chocolate strawberry crumble
More about Pianta LLC

