Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spinach pies in
Providence
/
Providence
/
Spinach Pies
Providence restaurants that serve spinach pies
Yoleni's
292 Westminster St, Providence
No reviews yet
Spinach Pie
$6.95
Spinach, Mizithra Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough
More about Yoleni's
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
Avg 4.5
(1650 reviews)
Fellini Famous Spinach Pie
$9.99
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Providence
Home Fries
Cappuccino
Pasta Salad
Stew
Prosciutto
Avocado Salad
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Neighborhoods within Providence to explore
DownCity
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
College Hill
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Federal Hill
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Fox Point
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
East Side
No reviews yet
Summit
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Providence to explore
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(24 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Pawtucket
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1523 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston