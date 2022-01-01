Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pies in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve spinach pies

Item pic

 

Yoleni's

292 Westminster St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Pie$6.95
Spinach, Mizithra Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough
More about Yoleni's
Item pic

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Fellini Famous Spinach Pie$9.99
More about Fellini Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Home Fries

Cappuccino

Pasta Salad

Stew

Prosciutto

Avocado Salad

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston