Raleigh sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Raleigh
More about Carroll's Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado
|$13.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Brown Butter Rice Krispies
|$2.50
traditional krispy, made with brown butter
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.00
egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1
More about Alimentari At Left Bank
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Alimentari At Left Bank
500 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Board
|$36.00
Charcuterie board comes with 4 meats, 3 cheeses, Whole Grain Mustard, 2 accoutrement (marinated olives, marinated mushrooms or giardiniera -- depending on availability) and ciabatta bread.
*Alimentari team chooses items included on boards. Should there be dietary restrictions, please list those below.
|The Hot Italian
|$13.50
Salame calabrese, capicola cotto, prosciutto di Parma, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cherry peppers and an Italian vinaigrette on ciabatta.
|Chicago Italian Beef
|$13.50
House-made roast beef in au jus, topped with spicy giardiniera (marinated vegetables), melted provolone cheese on ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus to pour over the sandwich.
More about State of Beer
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
State of Beer
401 A Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
House made pickled cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, fresh red peppers, chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette.
|French Dip
|$13.00
Toasted La Farm Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Gouda and American Cheese, Crunchy Onions, Yellow Horseradish Aioli with French Onion Au Jus
|Sweet Home Alabama
|$13.00
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Pickled Red Peppers, Crunchy Onions
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
|House Salad - Entrée
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about (ish) delicatessen
(ish) delicatessen
702 N Person Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|The Nassau County
|$13.00
Corned beef, spicy brown mustard, havarti cheese, bread & butter pickled okra, and coleslaw, on toasted wheat bread.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, black beans, and melty cheese in a flour tortilla. With roasted tomatillo salsa and cilantro sour cream for dunking.
(vegetarian)
|Smoked F(ish) Melt
|$12.00
Even better than the Tuna Melt! Fish caught off the NC coast, smoked to near perfection, on sourdough with braised chard, swiss, and lemony-dill mayo.
(pescatarian)
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce & Dressings
|$0.75
|Calzone
|$12.99
|10 Wings
|$16.99
More about The Rockford
The Rockford
320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$9.00
flash fried brussel sprouts, brown sugar soy sauce, charred purple cabbage, toasted nori
|Rockin' Shrimp
|$13.00
fried NC shrimp, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
|Fried Chicken
|$27.00
mashed potatoes, root vegetables, chipotle honey
More about The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
|Southwest
|$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
|Southwest Salad
|$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.