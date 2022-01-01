Raleigh sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Raleigh

Carroll's Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Avocado$13.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
Brown Butter Rice Krispies$2.50
traditional krispy, made with brown butter
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Alimentari At Left Bank image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Alimentari At Left Bank

500 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charcuterie Board$36.00
Charcuterie board comes with 4 meats, 3 cheeses, Whole Grain Mustard, 2 accoutrement (marinated olives, marinated mushrooms or giardiniera -- depending on availability) and ciabatta bread.
*Alimentari team chooses items included on boards. Should there be dietary restrictions, please list those below.
The Hot Italian$13.50
Salame calabrese, capicola cotto, prosciutto di Parma, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cherry peppers and an Italian vinaigrette on ciabatta.
Chicago Italian Beef$13.50
House-made roast beef in au jus, topped with spicy giardiniera (marinated vegetables), melted provolone cheese on ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus to pour over the sandwich.
More about Alimentari At Left Bank
State of Beer image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

State of Beer

401 A Hillsborough St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
House made pickled cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, fresh red peppers, chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette.
French Dip$13.00
Toasted La Farm Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Gouda and American Cheese, Crunchy Onions, Yellow Horseradish Aioli with French Onion Au Jus
Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Pickled Red Peppers, Crunchy Onions
More about State of Beer
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
(ish) delicatessen image

 

(ish) delicatessen

702 N Person Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Nassau County$13.00
Corned beef, spicy brown mustard, havarti cheese, bread & butter pickled okra, and coleslaw, on toasted wheat bread.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, black beans, and melty cheese in a flour tortilla. With roasted tomatillo salsa and cilantro sour cream for dunking.
(vegetarian)
Smoked F(ish) Melt$12.00
Even better than the Tuna Melt! Fish caught off the NC coast, smoked to near perfection, on sourdough with braised chard, swiss, and lemony-dill mayo.
(pescatarian)
More about (ish) delicatessen
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Extra Sauce & Dressings$0.75
Calzone$12.99
10 Wings$16.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
The Rockford image

 

The Rockford

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels$9.00
flash fried brussel sprouts, brown sugar soy sauce, charred purple cabbage, toasted nori
Rockin' Shrimp$13.00
fried NC shrimp, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
Fried Chicken$27.00
mashed potatoes, root vegetables, chipotle honey
More about The Rockford
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
Southwest$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
Southwest Salad$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
More about The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

